My husband and I would both like to thank the Galveston County Health District for its handling of the administration of the COVID vaccine and booster shots.
From the person who took our information on the phone and scheduled us for our shot, to the team on the ground at Texas City, their positive attitude, helpfulness and efficient way of handling is appreciated. We were checked in and given our shot in less than 10 minutes upon arrival.
So, please accept our thanks, Galveston County Health District, for a job well done. We so appreciate your efforts.
Maureen Nolan Wilde
Tiki Island
