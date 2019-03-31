I read with distress about the residents of Sandpiper Cove, or Compass Pointe, being without power for multiple days ("Apartment complex without power for day four," The Daily News, March 22).
Who among any of us wouldn't be burdened by such a dilemma as having to throw food away or not being able to run vitally necessary appliances? This hits people on limited and/or fixed incomes extra hard. My heart broke as I imagined the worry of those with medical issues going without proper care that was dependent on electricity.
If this problem had occurred in a fancy high-rise or different area, would it have received more attention and been fixed promptly? Would it have been handled much differently? I hope not... but I can’t help wondering.
We need to do better, now and in the future, for these residents.
Nancy Wingstrom
Galveston
