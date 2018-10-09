Our nation has been infected with a disease. It was initially introduced by Mitch McConnell. He gave it to the Republicans. Then Trump caught the disease and gave it to about half of the nation.
The disease causes a condition of all-consuming power for power's sake. It obliterates institutions, all tradition, and ethics. Respect for individuals and the rules that protect them are tossed aside.
The forces that put Brett Kavanaugh in that black robe are guns everywhere, abortions nowhere, unlimited profits and zero regulations. Kind of sounds like Afghanistan.
That's where we are headed. An oligarchy runs the show with the blessing of a fundamentalist theocracy. The public is placated with guns galore thinking that gives them power.
The rich guys have the power. The rest of us can drink polluted water and breathe filthy air. We can lose our pensions while they own the land we live on.
Soon we will be able to take a trip to Georgiastan, and Mississippistan and Alabamastan. Trump will hold his rallies and the people will cheer just like they do for guys with the beards in Syria and Iraq.
We will never leave Afghanistan. We brought the place home when Trump was elected.
Ed Sullivan
Galveston
