I must take exception to the editorial by Laura Elder ("Governments are deadly silent on obesity and COVID," The Daily News, Dec. 29).

Tell me why on Earth should the government tell you when to put your fork down? Isn't it common sense to know that eating too much isn't healthy and that exercise is?

How much does one want to be controlled by the government? I'm of a liberal mindset but I do wonder if my conservative friends would think not communism but leading up to.

Dana Conner

Texas City

