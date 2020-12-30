I must take exception to the editorial by Laura Elder ("Governments are deadly silent on obesity and COVID," The Daily News, Dec. 29).
Tell me why on Earth should the government tell you when to put your fork down? Isn't it common sense to know that eating too much isn't healthy and that exercise is?
How much does one want to be controlled by the government? I'm of a liberal mindset but I do wonder if my conservative friends would think not communism but leading up to.
Dana Conner
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.