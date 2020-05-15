I can appreciate the letter by Judy Glaister about trash ("There has to be better way to keep trash off streets," The Daily News, May 13).
I'm with a group that picks up trash with the Adopt A Highway program, and we pick up from Access Point 22 to Access Point 24 on FM 3005 usually three to four times a year.
On April 18 we picked up eight big bags of intentionally thrown out trash. About 80 percent is beer cans and bottles, water bottles and even broken bags of household trash.
It cracks me up when I read about the "Save the Planet" big mouths. Why don't you quit throwing out your trash and join the highway pickup program?
Oh yeah, Galveston is more trashy and run down than I can remember — and I was raised here. Take a look at 91st Street on the vacant lots — can't even walk the sidewalk from the hotel and in fear of getting run over. Heard's Lane has also become a disaster.
Foster Spurlock
Galveston
