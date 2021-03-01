The Assad regime hasn't attacked the United States, nor has Congress declared war on Syria. There's no defensive, or for that matter even legal, rationale for a U.S. military presence in Syria.
Whatever horrors of the Syrian civil war, American military adventurism makes them worse, not better. It perpetuates instability rather than bringing peace.
In 2013, former President Barack Obama was on the verge of a drastic escalation of American military interference in Syria. He had to back down due to significant opposition in the Congress but, more importantly, because of opposition by the American people.
Ironically, Jen Psaki, now President Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, questioned the lawfulness of attacking Syria in 2017 when it was the Trump administration doing the bombing. Back then she asked: "What is the legal authority for strikes? Assad is a brutal dictator. But Syria is a sovereign country."
How to protect American warriors in Syria? Pull them out. Contact the president and our representatives in Congress to express your opposition to this military adventurism.
Bruce Niebuhr
Galveston
(1) comment
The Assad regime is a collection of puppets whose strings are constantly pulled by the Russians and the Iranians and therefore have little say so in out actions in the theatre. The Iranians, the target of this air strike, have killed hundreds of American troops over the years. This strike was a reminder that, while this Administration would like to get a nuclear deal back in place, we won’t put up with their foolishness. Just like Trump was right in taking out Suliemani a year ago, Biden was right in taking out this bunch last week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.