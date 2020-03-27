I rode the school bus during the 1960s. The bus driver was a small, slender man who always wore a bow tie. When children became unruly, he never spoke a word. He would just pull over, and we would sit there in the heat. As I became one of the older children, I would speak up and implore them to obey or we would never get home. At the end of the school year, the bus driver would reward me with a huge sucker.
At my job, I was given a print-out of the guidelines; if I wanted to succeed I should read them and abide by them.
Well, that’s applicable to today. There's a book I would implore you to read today, the Bible. God is the CEO of this universe. He created it and gets to make all the guidelines regarding sex, marriage, money, etc. God also lets each of us choose obedience or rebellion. The curse or the blessing. It's easy to draw a connection from that to this pandemic.
God has pulled the bus over. He has pretty much stopped the whole world. Pay attention. He loves us and wants to bless us. Read His book.
Donna Vaughn
Arcadia
