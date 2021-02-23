I don't know one person who would ever want to relive what has just happened. It's because we have no regulations that we're in the predicament we're in.
The entire country is able to cope with weather that's more intense and for longer periods of time — except Texas. The country has three power grids; one east, one west, and Texas has its own. The Texas power grid is run by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which was established to benefit the energy suppliers and not the people.
The hoodwinking began with George Bush, continued through Rick Perry and now Greg Abbott. What have we gotten with ERCOT (the name is a joke) — higher energy costs for consumers and in the devastating freeze of February 2021 — death and ruin. It’s time for a change, and it’s up to the people to make it happen.
Perry, our illustrious ex-governor, believes no Texan would mind going through another three-day freeze with no power as long as we don’t have any federal regulations. Seriously?
Jeri Kinnear
Galveston
