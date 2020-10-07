Applications are now available for Junior League of Galveston County’s 2020 Community Assistance Fund.
The Community Assistance Fund enables the Junior League to respond to the short term, immediate funding needs of tax-exempt nonprofit agencies within Galveston County that meet specific criteria and guidelines.
Primary consideration will be given to requests of an emergency nature or those that develop and/or expand a significant service to the community. The deadline for the application is Oct. 31.
Find out more and apply at www.jlgalveston.org.
Sarah Luther
Galveston
