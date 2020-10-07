Applications are now available for Junior League of Galveston County’s 2020 Community Assistance Fund.

The Community Assistance Fund enables the Junior League to respond to the short term, immediate funding needs of tax-exempt nonprofit agencies within Galveston County that meet specific criteria and guidelines.

Primary consideration will be given to requests of an emergency nature or those that develop and/or expand a significant service to the community. The deadline for the application is Oct. 31.

Find out more and apply at www.jlgalveston.org.

Sarah Luther

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription