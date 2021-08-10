My condolences go out to the family of H Scott Apley, who died from COVID ("Dickinson councilman dies while hospitalized with COVID," The Daily News, Aug. 5).
From news reports, he denied and belittled the severity of this formidable threat to the health of everyone near and dear and to whole communities.
Maybe his death will not be in vain. Maybe, and hopefully, it will encourage all who have maintained that this viral reality is nothing but a hoax to get vaccinated; if not for the sake of oneself, but for the sake and safeguarding of all in one's intimate ambience.
Joe Martin
Seattle, Washington
