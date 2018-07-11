I wanted to let you know I think The Galveston County Daily News staff did an awesome job handling a terrible situation — the Santa Fe shooting that took place on May 18.
I truly can’t imagine what the families of the victims — and the survivors are still going through. And I know covering this senseless tragedy is not easy on the writers and photographers who do so.
From the timely updates on social media platforms, to thoughtful editorials, heart-wrenching photos and interviews, I feel terrible that The Daily News staff had to cover this situation at all. But I am glad you did it with such care and skill.
Mary Beth Bassett
Galveston
