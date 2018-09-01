Robert Hart's letter contending that the Civil War was about "Yankee" greed left out a number of important facts ("The Civil War was all about greed, not slavery," The Daily News, Aug. 29).
The most important of which is that the secession proclamations and declarations of every single seceding state repeatedly mentioned the defense of slavery as its primary reason for leaving the union.
A good example of this is this quote from the Secession Declaration of Mississippi: "Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery — the greatest material interest of the world."
Hart is correct that the issue was "greed," but it was the greed of those who wished to profit from the subjugation, exploitation and humiliation of their fellow human beings through the use of slaves. And the slaveholding states were very clear in admitting it.
Stan Blazyk
Galveston
