The conservative evolution of America continues. Democrats admitted they're an insignificant minority when they resorted to cheating.
Millions of Make America Great Again voters saw, believe and won’t forget the evidence mainstream media tried to hide.
Patriots are identifying Republican in Name Only Republicans and socialist Democrats to eliminate in the 2022 primaries. China Joe’s attacks on American values, jobs and economy will grow the patriot army.
Mainstream media is losing viewers and commercial value to conservative media. Higher taxes, higher cost energy, illegal immigration, attacks on police and gun owners are growing the patriot party.
"We the people" will not tolerate rule by a corrupt minority.
Gary Miller
Texas City
(3) comments
Your letters to the editor never fail to entertain me Gary. Must be a lot of mice running around in that head of yours
Gary is our finest fiction writer. He manages to pack more dystopia into fewer words than anyone I know.
Mr. Miller, you nailed it! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.