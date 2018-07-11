I’m voting for Adrienne Bell for the 14th congressional seat on Nov. 6 because she believes every American has a right to health care.
We need Bell in Congress to make sure all Texans get the medical care they deserve. Texas remains No. 1 in the number of uninsured with 20 percent still lacking affordable access to health care, even under Obamacare. Nationwide, an estimated 27 million still lack coverage.
Even more Texans are destined to lose insurance if President Trump continues to undermine Obamacare. The Trump Justice Department last month said they would no longer defend Obamacare and argued against the rule requiring insurance companies to insure people with pre-existing conditions.
The simplest and most cost-effective way to thwart Trump and make sure everyone gets health care is to extend Medicare to all. Medicare now spends 1.5 percent of its costs on administration, compared to 12 to 19 percent percent by private insurers. That means extending Medicare to all could save an estimated $383 billion, experts say.
Adrienne Bell is the only candidate for the 14th District congressional seat backing Medicare for all. Vote for her on Election Day.
Harvey Rice
Galveston
(2) comments
Vote for whomever you want. I'm voting Randy Weber. [beam]
Typical liberal lie. Calling health insurance health care. Everyone has a right to health care now. Insurance is another thing entirely. Anyone has a right to drive a car on the public roadway......if he owns a care......and if it is licensed and INSURED. The government issues the license but you have to buy your own insurance.
