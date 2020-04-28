Based on my 28 years as a Galveston County judge, Mark Henry is right on county authority and The Daily News' Michael A. Smith is wrong in his editorial ("County judge is wrong, but not alone in skepticism," The Daily News, April 24).
I learned, sometimes painfully, that county judges have very little authority to order things like wearing face masks in a coronavirus epidemic. The county judge can surely recommend such action, but authority is very limited under Texas law. Mayors have much more authority than county judges. I believe Henry got the right advice from his attorneys.
And just because some University of Texas law professor in Austin has a different opinion — it doesn't make him right. Maybe it would be smart to get an attorney general's opinion so we know for sure what authority a county judge has.
It's not a wise thing to do to slam Henry for his action just because The Daily News' editor disagrees with him. Let’s get the right opinion; and in Texas, that's the attorney general, not some unknown law professor in Austin.
Ray Holbrook
Santa Fe
