In response to Michael A. Smith's editorial ("League City council was was right to settle Rohr lawsuit," The Daily News, Dec. 29): It puzzles me because I don't know why the city council members always enter into these contracts with these so-called professional experts without it being clear that if they're not satisfied with their services that they have the right to terminate the contract at-will without rewarding them with large bonuses of taxpayers' dollars because of their under performances.
I hold the council members responsible for the wasted dollars that are wasted because of their negligence to make things perfectly clear in the contract that they have the right to terminate any contractual agreement at any time without these so-called buyout clauses, which cost the cities all of this extra money awarding someone for doing absolutely nothing.
There are to many lawsuits being filed against municipalities simply because of this. Any employer should make sure all things are made clear upon your entrance — and your exit — without any doors being left open for a non-performance bonus in the event you're ushered to the exit door.
Edwin Shelton
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.