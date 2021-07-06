In response to the commentary by Leslie Cappiello ("Violence is soaring because of human weakness," The Daily News, July 1): I agree. Cappiello writes: "It's the mindset of what's yours is mine, crippling our society because of selfish immaturity." Agreed.
Next, "Abraham Lincoln said, 'Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be.'" She lost me.
In early 1970, I was a student at the University of Texas-El Paso (formerly known as Texas Western College, 1966 NCAA basketball champs after beating Kentucky). I had a history professor who was lecturing on Lincoln. He described Lincoln as a dull-looking man — until he was arguing a case before a jury. Then he became "The Lincoln Nobody Knows" by Richard Current.
Lincoln suffered from a serious depression in an era without drugs. His law partner described him in a letter as walking into the office "dripping melancholy."
Cappiello's comment, if not deceptive, is shallow. He wasn't a man who functioned as a cheerleader as many degreed people seem to. His advice was to tough it out, as it eventually resolves itself (until the next episode). Not quite the same as saying that you can be as happy as you want.
Good professor, good book.
Jose L. Ochoa
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.