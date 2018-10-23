Jamal Khashoggi was a journalist who was murdered for writing articles critical of his country of origin. Is this true? Yes. Because when you have a system where rulers' children are empowered, institutionalized misogyny exists, religious fundamentalism thrives, church and state lack separation, minorities are disenfranchised, needless external conflicts are ignited, the political bodies are powerless, the media are demonized, and a propaganda machine thrives. That’s what you get on every single occasion.
Frankly, it's an opening shot in a war on the media, on the dissemination of factual information. Considering Trump's own war on the media, it comes as no surprise he hasn't taken the journalists vicious torture and murder seriously.
The vicious attack was against free speech and the media for uttering truth. Congress should mount some action here in order to cope with the repercussions of Saudis suppressive behaviors.
Americans are not all disengaged know-nothings. Write your senators and representatives, and let them know you’ve followed this closely and aren’t buying the Saudis’ nonsense. As a response, stopping the weapons sales would be a good start as we have witnessed what they did with a bone saw in a “fistfight.”
Jacob Browner
Galveston
