I would like to give a special thank you to the Rosenberg Library staff. On Nov. 24, my family and I enjoyed Breakfast With Santa at the library. Our grandchildren especially enjoyed the puppet show, breakfast, sitting on Santa's lap, an art project, and the gift of a new book.
This is the third year we've gone, and each time is special.
It's a lot of work to put on an event like this, but the staff always has a smile on their face.
Again, thank you for such a special Christmas memory.
Paula Friesner
Galveston
