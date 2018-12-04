I would like to thank two strangers for restoring my faith in humanity. On the morning of Dec. 2, I left work to pick up a service refill phone card at Walmart in Galveston.
They were sold out, and I was especially tired. I left the store not realizing that I left my wallet in the shopping cart, which was full of cash for rent, ATM cards, and my cellphone; someone could've had a very Merry Christmas.
I drove all the way to the Texas City Walmart to see if they had the refill card I needed. Couldn't find wallet. Terrible fear engulfed me because then I realized I must have left it in the shopping cart and parking lot of the store and an hour had passed.
I tried to call Galveston Walmart from Texas City; no one answered. I frantically drove back expecting everything to be gone. Customer service told me two young guys found it and returned it untouched, and said they were so concerned they returned to Walmart twice, checking to see if I claimed it yet.
That is a real miracle! Wow! Thank you for restoring my faith that there are good people in this world.
Toyya Braskey
Galveston
