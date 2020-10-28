Unmasked voters? My husband and I voted this week in League City at the voting site located at 1701 W. League City Parkway. As a health care provider, we make every effort to protect ourselves.
Thankfully, all voters we encountered were masked. However, to our surprise a couple of polling staff members were unmasked, unprotected and had a complete disregard for social distance guidelines.
Because we were rushed through the sign-in process we didn't notice until it was too late. Had we noticed earlier we probably would've gone to another location. To make matters worse, the area felt cramped and constricted.
All the discussion regarding lack of masks seems to be focused on non-compliant voters. Maybe we should also focus on the lack of concern some polling staff members have for the health and safety of voters.
Are these the same group of polling staff members who will be at the polls on Election Day? When you go vote, be prepared to protect yourself from non-compliant voters and polling staff members.
Susan Castillo
League City
Why surprised? At the time you voted, poll workers were not required to wear masks.
I see you got the Judges memo. I guess some people have to be told, not to be selfish. Carlos?
