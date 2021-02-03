Some facts to consider before rushing to judgment on police shootings and abuse.
In 2020, 210 police officers were killed on duty. It was a deadly year to be a police officer in the United States for these men and women killed in the communities they were sworn to protect.
No big media stories on this ongoing tragedy. No protests at city hall and clergy demanding the violence on our officers to stop.
FBI reports in 2019 that 56,000 officers were assaulted with injury 11,188 times. So, who's protecting the officers while they're protecting the public?
Every shooting is investigated by internal affairs and then a grand jury. It's time to investigate why so many officers are assaulted and killed on duty.
If the authorities are quick to investigate a police department, they should be just as quick to investigate the reason so many perpetrators are injuring and killing our officers.
It's a police officer's job to win the fight against crime and go home to family at the end of the day — and not the emergency room or morgue.
George Gould
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.