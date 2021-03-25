The Daily News reported all Texans 16 and older are eligible for vaccination next week ("Virtually all Texans will be eligible for vaccines on Monday," The Daily News, March 24). The day before, the newspaper reported half of Galveston County residents aged 16 or older have received at least one COVID-19 shot ("Half of Galveston County residents have received a vaccination," The Daily News, March 23).
While that sounds like good news, one must wonder if we've reached an impasse. A recent poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist found that 47 percent of people who supported former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election say they will not be vaccinated.
Even though their leader received a vaccine, albeit in private, is the Republican game plan to sabotage President Biden’s vaccine effort?
Republicans have become so brainwashed from decades of right-wing pundits demonizing Democrats that they're willing to sacrifice themselves and their loved ones to make Biden’s vaccination rollout fail.
This is the same group of people who politicized the wearing of masks, supported the insurrection in January and have chosen sides with Russia’s Putin over their own president. And to this day, they refuse health care because a Democratic president created it.
Republicans have spent a year complaining about lockdowns and losing their freedoms; now with a chance for a return to normalcy, they balk.
Johnny Trlica
Galveston
One does have to wonder if more Republicans would be willing to get vaccinated if their president had won the election.
Sorry, it has NOTHING to do with Trump, Bailey. It has to do with FREEDOM. To vaccinate or not to vaccinate is their choice.
President Trump was vaccinated in January and he has urged others to do likewise.
With herd immunity do we have to have 100% vaccinated? The SCIENCE says NO.
"Environment lawyer turned controversial vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubts the safety and efficacy of Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines and said he would urge his 92-year-old mother Ethel not to take either one."
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/robert-f-kennedy-jr-would-absolutely-not-advise-his-mom-ethel-to-get-covid-19-vaccine/ar-BB1e6wcp
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not a Republican.
