Mental illness is a medical condition that disrupts a person’s thinking, feelings, mood, ability to relate to others and daily function.
Just as diabetes is a disorder of the pancreas, mental illness is a medical condition that often results in a diminished capacity which hinders coping with the ordinary demands of life.
The Mental Health Education Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Sea Star Base Galveston, 7509 Broadway, in Galveston.
At the conference you will learn the types of mental health conditions, and the various symptoms that often occur, you can also help others by sharing your story.
I urge everyone to get involve and support the Gulf Coast chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Some of the ways you can help to support mental health is by participating in its fundraisers, walk for mental health, or join NAMI.
Our main goal is to break the stigma that's often associated with mental illness, and to provide hope to many people who are struggling. Through dialogue we can help grow the movement to end the stigma of this illness. Remember, there's no health without mental health.
Corey Irving
Texas City
