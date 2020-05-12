Our postal system is in jeopardy. It has been with the American people before we were a country. It needs cash now.
The United States Post Office delivers to places commercial shipping companies don’t. A great number of Americans, including myself, depend on it for medicines and products. President Donald Trump stated he wouldn't sign a loan or bailout until the post office raises the package rate. This will price out the post office in the package business.
President Trump called the post office “a joke” and “mismanaged” all because he doesn’t like Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post. In a few tweets, he demeaned 600,000-plus postal workers. They work tirelessly to get our mail to us in these uncertain times.
We have bailed out the banks, auto industries, airlines and more. All mismanaged. The post office is essential to the country and its citizens. Please support the funding for the post office.
Domenico Nuckols
Galveston
(3) comments
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
No argument here. [thumbup]
