I saw a photo published in The Daily News of Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West plus read comments concerning the so-called “Trump Train” that occurred in my hometown of Laredo ("County GOP hopes MAGA rally builds party enthusiasm," The Daily News, Sept. 25).
I personally witnessed the circus environment two Saturdays ago, more reminiscent of a world wrestling tailgate party; one vehicle actually displaying the Confederate battle flag, this in a town of 97 percent Mexican heritage.
There were not 5,000 vehicles in the demonstration. My observed estimate is closer to one-tenth the number touted by the Grand Old Party chair.
I've heard West, and his language is befitting a 1940s German stalag kommandant. Many in the convoy made their way to the border from other cities.
I would hope your newspaper adhered to more truthful reporting.
Carlos Valle Jr.
Laredo
Editor's note: The newspaper did truthfully report what Allen West said at the League City rally. What happened in Laredo was beyond the scope of that article.
"My observed estimate is closer to one-tenth the number touted by the Grand Old Party chair." Carlos Valle Jr.
“We had a great, peaceful event with over 4,000 vehicles participating and over 7,000 people participating in the event,” National Border Patrol Council Vice President Hector Garza
Carlos Valle Jr., unless you've actually heard a 1940s German Kommandant, I suggest you stop making that comparison.
Now who do we believe; a National Border Patrol President, a retired United States Army Lt. Col. or an obvious Trump hater comparing a decorated war veteran to a NAZI Kommandant? I'll toss the Trump hater out.
Carlos Valle Jr. claims only a tenth of Lt. Col. West's estimate (which would be about 500). Pictures of the event clearly show more than that!
