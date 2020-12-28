One of the most used phrases of the past few years has been, “this is not who we are.” Then, 2020 came along to reveal otherwise.
With this past year, we see an ugly picture of ourselves. A picture of us that's nasty and repulsive.
It’s a vision that includes selfishness, racism, egotism, violence and the harsh realization that 74 million of our fellow Americans are OK with all of that.
The “America first” president failed his own citizens when it came to protecting them from a deadly virus. As he lied about the severity of the virus and called it a hoax, we became a nation that turned on each other to defend an incompetent president.
As we died by the hundreds of thousands, we became a country that didn’t want to help anyone else, even to save ourselves. We fought with store clerks who were asking us to wear a mask.
We threatened the lives of governors, mayors and county judges who were doing everything within their power to save the lives of their constituents. Americans screamed about their precious liberties.
Hopefully, I’ll have a brighter view and higher opinion of Americans in four years.
Johnny Trlica
Galveston
Johnny Trlica posts, "The 'America first' president failed his own citizens when it came to protecting them from a deadly virus."
It's sad there are individuals so CLUELESS as to the duties and powers of the President of the United States under the Constitution. President Trump did what he could LEGALLY do: Set up the Coronavirus Task Force back in January. met with 50 governors to cut red tape to provide a vaccine which "experts" said would take FIVE YEARS, and provide needed supplies including makeshift hospitals, medical ships, PPE, etc. After that, it was up to the governors to look after the health of his or her citizens. Some did a good job, some not so good. Short of declaring NATIONWIDE MARTIAL LAW President Trump did what he could LEGALLY do.
Mr. Schlessinger, your thumb down is related to what? Every word in the comment by Mr. Ponce is true. If you have a specific item that deserves a thumb down then state it. Otherwise, put that thumbing in the category of idiotic and useless.
David
PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE Biden will invoke the Defense Production Act after taking office next month to increase production of coronavirus vaccines.
WHY IS HE GOING TO DO THIS? BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT IS NOT GIVING PFIZER MORE ACCESS TO APPROXIMATELY NINE SPECIALIZED PRODUCTS IT NEEDS TO MANUFACTURE THE VACCINE.
Celine Gounder, a member of Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, said " that Biden will invoke the law "to make sure the personal protective equipment, the test capacity and the raw materials for the vaccines are produced in adequate supply.".
The pharmaceutical company has been asking the government for assistance obtaining supplies since September but has been unsatisfied with the response.
At this time we have 338,290 deaths from COVID-19 and next month we are expect to break all records for the number of deaths in one month.
Etan Thomas @etanthomas36
Imagine how Republicans would’ve reacted if a full bomb destroyed a whole block & Pres Obama didn't address it & didn’t sign the Covid relief bill, but golfed in Florida for Christmas wknd, then came back & signed it after unemployment aid lapsed ? They would’ve lost their minds
What has been Trumps response to the "Nashville bombing"?
President-elect Joe Biden, meanwhile, addressed the bombing Monday during a public meeting with his incoming national security advisers in Wilmington, Del.
Biden said law enforcement authorities in Nashville “are working around-the-clock to gain more information on motive or intent,” and he emphasized “the need for continuing vigilance across the board,” while thanking Nashville police for risking
their lives.
