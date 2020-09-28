My thoughts and prayers go out to those who attended the League City MAGA rally ("County GOP hopes MAGA rally builds party enthusiasm," The Daily News, Sept. 25).
The unmasked majority are just angry or afraid of this virus, but to put others at risk is irresponsible.
Allen West is no more a leader than Trump, and the organizers and the elected officials who were in attendance had a chance to shine by leading by example; wearing a mask and encouraging those in attendance to also wear a mask would've been something completely new for MAGA rallies everywhere.
Unfortunately, the families and friends of attendees may need to isolate themselves from attendees for their protection.
Shame on Allen West, the rally organizers and elected officials in attendance.
Virginia Stone
Galveston
All who attended were adults who chose to be there (with the exception of Coco the dog). When you hear of anyone coming down with the Chinese virus from that group then let us know. Otherwise, don't be a Gladys Kravitz. (Abner, Abner! There are people in the newspaper and they're not wearing masks!)
