This supposed resolution to the golf cart issue is ridiculous ("Fees, seat belts, inspections among golf cart changes," The Daily News, June 25). Has anyone besides Marie Robb on city council thought of the impact their decision has made on private owners of golf carts?
It appears the rentals got out of control after they were approved and now we're paying for the mistake by protecting their investments.
Were there any traffic impact studies even done? Who’s going to enforce it? This is another boondoggle at the expense of the public.
Harry Babin
Galveston
