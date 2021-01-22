In response to the article ("Garage apartments get trendy as housing costs climb," The Daily News, Jan. 22): Galveston has a big problem with all the cars parked on the street. This is one of the reasons why we're such a target for thieves.
It's too easy to drive around at night to target catalytic convertors, trucks and cars to steal; there are car parts everywhere.
I think that anyone who wants to build a garage apartment should be required to also provide off-street parking for their tenants before their permit is issued. This should be a citywide code restriction.
The East End has passed rules for their neighborhood that restrict the splitting up of a big house into a duplex, and I'm guessing that parking was one of the issues that this rule was addressing.
I think property owners should be able to create duplexes from a single-family dwellings if they're able to provide off-street parking.
John Merritt
Galveston
