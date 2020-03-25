The epidemiology of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 indicates that our young adults will fare well, health wise, during this pandemic. While we're under great strain to rapidly changing adaptations to ensure the health and safety of our community, I believe our young adults are taking a particularly hard hit with this catastrophe.
Our young adults have lost their hope from cancellation of school attendance, athletics, arts, and other extracurricular activities until at least April. It's a shame that our federal government didn't step up quickly enough to blunt the impact of this contagion. How will we make up for our children’s dashed hopes of putting themselves out in the world academically, athletically, artistically — especially as they strive to move forward to college or beyond?
Our young adults feel abandoned and see this COVID-19 pandemic as another trickle-down result of conspicuous consumption by their parents’ indulgent lifestyles. We elders may assume that our youngsters’ age and experience cannot inform on the long game; I think we're underestimating them. We have gifted our youngsters yet another peril they're compelled to solve in spite of watching us adults cling to old habits and extravagances.
Kelly Dineley
Galveston
