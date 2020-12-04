The current narrative surrounding the possibility or even probability of election fraud related to the 2020 presidential election is growing more troubling by the day.
First, there was no fraud. Now the story is shifting to there couldn't have been enough fraud to change the outcome. Is it just me, or should any amount of fraud in any election at any level of government be sufficient reason for a full-scale inquiry?
If the possibility of a foreign government interfering in United States elections warrants a special prosecutor, why are we not having that same conversation about the possibility of wide-spread cheating in the 2020 general election?
Regardless of which side you're on, the time has come to demand better of our leaders. We need election security and transparency, and we need it right now.
Brian Benjey
Hitchcock
(3) comments
According to the president’s cyber security expert this was the most secure election in history. Let’s just go with that.
Craig Mason, do you understand what Christopher Krebs, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is saying? That just means there was no outside-the-system hacking of the voting process. It does not say that people within the system didn't mess with it.
California certified its presidential election Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for President-elect Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.
