The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has stuck up a middle finger to the people of Texas in response to its catastrophic failure to assure the availability of reliable electricity this past winter, resulting in numerous deaths and yet-to-be calculated property damage.
The Texas government, from the very top, seems to be OK with that.
None of the top elected officials, all Republicans, has committed to investigating and truly reporting to the public what failed. I'm certain they have their reasons, primarily the protection of friends and donors in the energy industry, which apparently means more to them than the citizens of Texas.
Remember this in the next election.
Michael S. Moriarty
Galveston
(1) comment
I'll remember those who promote solar and wind. Note we didn't have these problems before "Green" energy.
