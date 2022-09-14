Gold, silver, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the U.S. economy are all down and getting worse.

This was expected when President Biden cut global energy production. The global food crisis was also planned. Record diesel prices and a fertilizer shortage created by Biden’s energy cuts reduced world food production.

Charles Douglas

Well Mr. Miller, ...don't be to concerned! Know why? I will tell you. Red China has been given permission by the Biden Administration to buy up prime American Farm Land all over this nation! Now China is not buying up our food source so they can improve our food output, THEY WANT TO SHUT DOWN OUR FOOD SUPPLY, & STARVE OUR NATION! They send tons of Fentanyl across our Southern Borders by Drug Cartels in order to kill as many Americans as possible annually! This is why they have thousands of Americans acting as Surrogates in DC & around the nation! It is how they have deceived the WOKE-LEFT on their Green Energy Hoax! They have highly paid LOBBYISTS who are loyal to, & highly paid by China to push Climate Change here! China will become MEGA RICHER by selling America all the components & parts needed to go green while they remain on Fossil Fuel ⛽️ with Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, and other nations with common sense! The EU is in a pickle now with winter coming on for fuel to heat with. Didn't Trump warn those fools what Russia was going to do? They paid no attention! So I am anxious to see where they get Gas & Fuel from to heat their homes this winter because Russia has pulled the plug, or will pull it soon on their supplying winter fuel to Europe. They should not & cannot look to America for help, because AMERICA HAS BEEN BIDENIZED!

