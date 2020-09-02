Congratulations to Mark Reynolds and Sandra Sullivan ("Cash payments give Americans crucial economic support," The Daily News, Aug. 26) for bringing to our attention how the climate change dividend initiative on carbon fuel could help persons suffering from economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic — and at the same time help us from emitting greenhouse gases that are trapping excess carbon dioxide in our atmosphere and upsetting our natural balance.
They explained how this works and it looks like a win-win solution to me.
I believe we really need to get busy to save our planet for our children and grandchildren before it's too late. And this is a way we can do that and help those suffering economically during the pandemic at the same time.
Let's support this endeavor.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
