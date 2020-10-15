I was a full-time Galveston resident since birth at St. Mary's Hospital. I now reside in Germany, since 2003.
I was a little delinquent in registering to vote and then requesting a ballot. Through an international service for ex-pats, which supplied me with my county contact, I received the email address of Cindy Eddy. Her title is ballot coordinator, I believe. She guided me through the entire process.
I then sent my ballot to the wrong address at 59th Street instead of the county clerk's P.O. Box. Ah so, luckily my ballot did arrive to Eddy. She delivered it to the proper office.
During this two-week wait from my mail to Galveston, she was very helpful. More importantly, very nice. Many thanks, Cindy Eddy.
Dennis Baskett
Kleinwallstadt, Germany
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.