Due to the utter destruction of the "comics" as we know it, by the powers that be, The Galveston County Daily News now only has two redeeming qualities: firing up my charcoal grill and lining our cat box.
Keep it up, and pretty soon you won't have any subscribers left to complain about your boneheaded changes to the paper.
Joseph Nalle
Galveston
