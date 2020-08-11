This “Dignified Resignation” statue in front of the Galveston County Courthouse, along with numerous other monuments in the South, glorify white supremacy, memorialize an unrecognized government whose founding principle was the perpetuation of slavery, and that the presence of these Confederate memorials over a hundred years after the subjugation of the Confederacy continues to disenfranchise and alienate African Americans.
The majority of the memorials were built with the intention not to honor fallen soldiers but specifically to further ideals of white supremacy. The vast majority of these Confederate monuments were built during the era of Jim Crow laws from 1877 to 1964. These weren't built as memorials but as a means of intimidating African Americans and reaffirming white supremacy.
The “Dignified Resignation” statue needs to be removed for the following reasons:
• It misrepresents history, and glorifies people who perpetuated slavery, attempted secession from United States and lost the Civil War.
• It's a painful reminder of past and present institutionalized racism in the United States.
• There are many other people who could be represented by statues who would better represent the historical progress and diversity of our country.
Mohammed Nasrullah
President, Amnesty International-Bay Area
Houston
