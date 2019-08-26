Did I miss your article on the bipartisan trip of 71 congressmen/women to Israel recently? The trip that Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib refused to join, instead planning a trip to push the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel? Instead of an AP "brief" that only connected Trump's urgings to Netanyau, your paper never explained the Israeli law on the books for BDS activists, instituted when the girls' (read "women of color') true mission was laid out.
Then, the verbally vulgar Tlaib reneged on a subsequent arrangement to allow her to see her aged grandmother, again playing the victim, using more anti-Semitic sentiment.
Did I also miss the factual followup of Christine Blasey Ford's allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh? Ford planned it all well in advance. Did I miss Beto O'Rourke's teenage imaginings of running over children? Just fiction, or cause, with his arrest record (daddy is a judge and father-in-law wealthy) to consider him for a red flag law? Or the black chief editor of The New York Times caught on tape planning a massive "race" propaganda push to supplant the failed "Russia Hoax."
More facts, less political pandering, less inflammatory innuendo, please. And please minimize use of the AP cherry-picked articles omitting whole truths.
Sandra Woodford
Texas City
(3) comments
Yes, please print every AP article everyday.
When you see the AP logo attached to an article CAVEAT LECTOR!
This newspaper isn't big enough to print every AP article. Many AP political articles show Liberal bias - not worth the ink to print them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.