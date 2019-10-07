I have, more than once, criticized reporter John Wayne Ferguson (at times so stridently that the letters haven't passed muster for printing). It's only right, then, that I also give props where props are due.

Thank you, Ferguson, for a very well done, comprehensive report and commentary about the body camera footage from Donald Neely's arrest ("Officer predicted Neely arrest would 'look really bad,'" The Daily News, Oct. 3).

Joe Elliott

Galveston

