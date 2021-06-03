Another letter accusing Republicans of worshipping Satan, this time by Maris Helfrich (“Republican party has abandoned decency, common good,” The Daily News, May 26).
If we acted like Democrats, we would disregard evidence that points to the origins of a virus that killed millions. We would criticize states for expanding voting hours and strengthening election integrity while making excuses for why we do business with a genocidal communist nation.
We would open our southern border so human and drug traffickers have easier access to their profits. And perhaps we would ignore images of the president’s son doing drugs with a Chinese prostitute (likely provided by a Chinese Communist Party intelligence agency)?
Or perhaps Republicans would join progressives’ post-MLK movement and ignore a person’s character while prioritizing the color of their skin.
No. Republicans will do as we always have done. We will focus on our faith, family and community. We will strive to make our world better for America’s children and reject policies that seek to eviscerate the civil liberties of all Americans.
We will put in place policies where wages rise and the cost of things goes down just like the last four years — completely opposite from what the Democrats are doing now.
Prosperity for all, not just the elite.
Sandra Tetley
Galveston
Want to know what Democrats are guilty of? Just look at what they're accusing Republicans of doing.
I must stop now, and rejoice for... I just read where an individual posted something that is so profound about the LEFT! Something I agree with 150 percent! That something is, they will always call you who they ARE, and accuse you of doing WHAT they do! Their Satanic plan came straight from the master himself! It is an important tool in Satan's tool belt for control.
They are trying to go back to segregation now in this nation, they are calling America a RACIST nation, and that it is worst here than If ISIS, Al Queda, and The Taliban were here ruling, and doing here ...what many of our young military people served, and died stopping them from doing in other lands! Right now If one cannot see that the LEFT'S master plan to destroy America from within, consisting of using and deceiving Minorities, and most especially African-Americans to accomplish it, ...then it shows what kind of state of mind we have slowly descended to.
Right now they trying to appease minorities by sholving "CRT" down the throat of this nation! This is one of the worst pieces of racist crap I have observed in my life, and I lived in the South during "JIM CROW!" You know, doing the days of " Colored Only" being over the doors? "White Only" water fountains? We got through all that, ...but now for some UNGODLY reason, the LEFT see fit to tell AFRICAN-AMERICAN kids they are victimized, and cannot achieve or compete because of that!
They don't mention lack of equal access, bad schools, or menial job opportunities they setup by political design! They then want to top that off by telling THE WHITE KIDS, they are RACISTS, because GOD made them WHITE, and exceptional! If I was a WHITE kid do you know what that would make me feel like? I would feel guilty that my little BLACK counterpart is BLACK because of ME! If I was BLACK ...I would think, I don't have a chance, so I might as well not try, and be dependent & subservient! This is the sickest thing I have observed in my life, and In all the places I've been around this world, I have seen some SICK THINGS! Wake-up America! God is our source, and he is our provider! Everything, and everybody else are "RE-SOURCES" or "PRO-VISIONS!" ( Jehovah Jireh ).
