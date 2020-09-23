I'm a BOI (born on the island) that moved away in 2001 having endured Hurricanes Carla and Alicia, and a dozen or so storm threats over the years.
Will I be moving back? No. I just retired and don't want to live under any more storm threats.
Hurricane Ike was the worst and made my decision final.
Wylie Evans
Plano
Editor's note: This letter is in response to our Question of the Week: Have you ever considered moving away from the Gulf Coast because of tropical weather?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.