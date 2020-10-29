When my husband, Chris Reed, passed away last year, my family was honored to have Win Weber serve the remainder of Chris’ term as trustee for District 2 of the Clear Creek Independent School District. Weber was there when we needed her, and I'm proud to be here for her as she seeks another term to serve the students, staff and stakeholders of the district.
Chris and Win shared several character traits that led to their successive leadership of District 2, but the most evident was always service above self.
As her friend, I can share that Weber has a kind heart and gentle way about her. She's fiercely devoted to her family and friends. As an educator, I can say that I've watched her lead and serve with that same devotion throughout her 10 years on the district's board. She's present, informed and passionate as she carries out the many responsibilities of a board member.
My family and I thank Weber for continuing Chris’ legacy in the district we love — and I encourage voters of District 2 to vote for Weber.
Jana Reed
Nassau Bay
