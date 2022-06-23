For decades, coffee shops have served as my “second office,” providing a change of scenery that sparks imagination in a way just not found at my desk.
A favorite spot is Mod Coffeehouse, not just for the caffeine boost, but also for the occasional soul-rejuvenating visit with precious owner Holly Hopkins. On a recent visit, Holly excitedly shared her plan for the shop’s 20th anniversary.
In true Holly fashion, she decided to celebrate Mod’s success by putting $20,000 back into the community she loves so much.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels was chosen as one of the lucky recipients of a donation that will provide more than 180 meals to Galvestonians who are homebound and unable to prepare their own meals due to illness, disability or age.
Our volunteers delivered over 48,000 meals in 2021. Over 90 percent of our clients are unable to contribute to the cost of meals, yet none are denied service due to their inability to pay, thanks to the generosity of our local community.
In our 48-year history, we have never received government funding, but remain supported through donations from individuals, businesses and local grants. To learn more about volunteering, donating, or receiving meals, visit www.mealsonwheelsgalveston.org.
Lauren Suderman Millo
Executive director, Galveston Island Meals on Wheels
