Volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in League City are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. The ceremony this year, held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,600 participating locations, will begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at 901 N. Kansas Ave. in League City.
The goal is to place a live, balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there, to spread patriotism, and to ensure no one is forgotten.
Volunteers are raising funds to sponsor the 125 wreaths needed to honor every veteran at Fairview. Each wreath sponsorship costs $15.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event open to all people.
If you'd like to help, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Susan Adams, location coordinator
Wreaths Across America, Fairview Cemetery
Alvin
