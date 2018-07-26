It is with great pleasure to announce the 2018 STEM Camp for Youth Leaders is finally here.
Since the end of our conference last summer at Texas A&M University-Commerce, our youth councils in Galveston have been preparing to host hundreds of Texas Youth Knights from all over the state. We also will have Knights of Pythagoras youth directors from neighboring states in attendance at our conference.
With an expected attendee count of 150, this will be our largest group to attend a KOP STEM conference. The theme for this year’s conference is “Coasting to Success.” There is truly no better place than the Galveston and Houston area to represent success. While the weekend will be full of learning and hands-on experiments in technology, we also will be visiting many historical places on the island. The weekend also will include oratorical and debate competitions, football and basketball tournaments, tennis lessons and a good old-fashioned cookout.
I want to recognize State Director Michael L Simms Sr., and the senior advisor from Reuben G. White Council No. 18, Brother John Compton. We want to welcome every youth knight to our great city of Galveston, and we look forward to an educational and fun weekend.
Joseph Collins
Youth and Grand Master Knight
Knights of Pythagoras
