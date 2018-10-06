I am making an appeal for every eligible person to register and vote in this most important election. Early voting begins Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.
Adrienne Bell is the Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Texas's 14th District. Adrienne is an excellent choice because she is a voice for the people. A voice is a major element in Congress that does not exist for a large segment of the population in the State of Texas.
Adrienne clearly is concerned that the combined, unified voices of the people are heard. Public education is a primary focus for Adrienne. After all, as a former public school teacher, education is an indelible focus for her.
She is concerned and supports the many rights of women all across the social stratus. Adrienne is a huge supporter of veterans — all veterans. She recognizes the need for support for veterans medically, mentally and financially, across the board.
Adrienne has a desire to assist with complete protection of senior citizens. She has heard their voices, she has seen them, and will speak for them. Please do not hesitate to vote for Adrienne Bell for Congress. She will be your voice.
Edna Courville
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.