Thank you, Norman Pappous, for pressing me for more precise numbers ("Media, newspapers should vet numbers before printing," The Daily News, Aug. 18).
According to worldwide data, the European Union (EU) is made up of 28 countries and a population of 446 million. Using Pappous' number of deaths among the 28 countries on Aug. 13 was 11.1; Aug. 14, 10.1; and Aug. 15, 6.7.
If you consider these numbers for all 50 countries of Europe and their population of 776 million, their daily death numbers would be substantially lower compared to the United States, where the number of deaths was from 4.5 to 6.9 times higher than the EU and 17 times higher than all of Europe, using Pappous' numbers.
Using a select group of Asian countries, since Dec. 31, 2019, (219 days) the total number of deaths in Taiwan was seven; South Korea was 106; Nepal 107; and Japan 1,106. The U.S. is over 170,000.
I think you get the point.
I'm an 86-year-old man who is neither afraid of the dark nor the light. However, I'm deathly afraid of ignorance, incompetence and mendacity in government because it has led to such needless death.
It didn't have to be this way.
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
(3) comments
There is no doubt that "It didn't have to be this way". What a great opportunity it could have been for America - the nation that used to put men on the moon - to show the whole world that "American exceptionalism" is something more than a conservative talking point. That truly would have been making American great again.
Oh well, maybe next pandemic.
The United States is one country made up of 50 states each with it its own governance with the pandemic. Trump spoke with each governor and asked what was needed:
Hospitals, Medical personnel, PPE, ventilators, etc were provided.
Did all states do the same thing? No. Cuomo increased the death rate among nursing home patients then placed the blame on nonexistent CDC guidelines. Neighboring New Jersey followed New York's lead.
Other states did great. Some, not so goodThere should be a report card on each state.
Could Trump have issued a nationwide mandate? Not legally. But the same people who castigate him for sending Federal agents to protect Federal buildings and Federal property from the non-peaceful rioters also castigate him for not usurping each governor's control of their state.
Shutting down the economy nationwide is not wise since not every state, county, city town has the same rate of infection. Many cities, counties have NONE.
Ditto for a nationwide mandate of using masks. A president cannot legally do it but a governor can.
The worst hit states (deaths per hundred thousand) are New Jersey 180, New York 169, Massachusetts 129, Connecticut 125, Louisiana 102, Rhode Island 97, DC 86, Mississippi 75, etc
Down the list is Texas 40.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1109011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-us-by-state/
Question:.where is that JV TEAM who was be-heading Americans, and assaulting young American female Humanity workers like Kyla Mueller sometime back? JOE AND Barack .....Did nothing about that! Where is the ISIS Caliphate where thousands of recruits flooded to the Middle East from around the world to join, .. killing, looting burning, assaulting women against their will ..making SEX SLAVES out of them then murdering them like BAGHDADI did to Ms. Mueller? Biden and Obama did nothing about this! Iran was raising all kind of Hell a little while back with money BIDEN AND OBAMA GAVE THEM! Iran ran Buck-Wild,.. when Biden and Obama were in office because TERRORISTS are like wild animals having a unique ability to smell FEAR! Fear is all Biden and Obama had ...because aside from financing Iran's terrorist activities around the world,....Biden and Obama did NOTHING to stop them! This Terrorist nation stopped, & boarded one of our ships on the High Seas and forced our Sailors on their knees with AK-47 automatic weapons pointed in their faces! We could see our Sailors physically crying tears on video, with hands on their heads, fingers interlocked, FOR NOTHING MAN! What did Biden and Obama do? They threaten to discipline the sailors for their conduct! Other than that, They did Nothing Man! This man Biden is a Coward, a RACIST, and a Con Artist Fraud.. who is hiding in a hole somewhere right now! He is hiding from the truth!
He is Letting others lie for him because he cannot string two sentences together without falling apart! He wants to keep African-Americans on the Plantations of GHETTO-ISM, and enslaved in SLAVERY 3.0! He has made it abundantly clear that if we want our government handouts to continue, then we'd better vote for him or WE ain't BLACK! Joe Biden has disparaged the BLACK RACE, He has called us Preditors, and a monolithic people who look alike, act alike, and who think alike! He called us a JUNGLE SOCIETY of people who he wanted to keep away from his children by standing against INTEGRATION & BUSING! Joe unlike many racists, has validated his RACIST nature and views, by not only his words but also by His many government actions as a public servant of Fifty years! I'm not qualified to vote for Joe the Racist....because I left the Plantation of Ghetto-ism!
