In response to the article ("Photo of man being led by horseback officers draws outcry," The Daily News, Aug. 6): The leading of the bound black man down the street by white officers on a horse was so degrading to the man, and so shocked my sensibilities, that I must protest.
The officers' demeanor showed that they were not only inhumane, but also imperious.
What is the police department going to do? Please let the public know.
Angela McLemore
Chicago, Illinois
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.