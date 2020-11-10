The U.S. Code on "Rebellion or Insurrection" provides:
"Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States."
Have the statements and tweets by President Trump subjected him to possible prosecution under this law?
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
nah.
To answer your question, no.
On the other hand, those who persecuted Trump with FALSE accusations about collusion with Russia should be prosecuted.
Let's start with members of the Hillary campaign who paid for a fake dossier launching 4 years of unwarranted persecution. And if can be shown Hillary herself approved of securing the fake dossier......
